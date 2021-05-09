See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tempe, AZ
Dr. Krishna Pinnamaneni, MD

Internal Medicine
1.6 (68)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Krishna Pinnamaneni, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from JEWISH HOSPITAL / COLLEGE OF NURSING AND ALLIED HEALTH.

Dr. Pinnamaneni works at Edward D Szmuc M.d. PC in Tempe, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edward D Szmuc M.d. PC
    2034 E Southern Ave Ste T, Tempe, AZ 85282 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 838-2277

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetic Evaluation
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetic Evaluation
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Alta Health Network
    • Ameriben
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona Medical Network
    • Arizona PHCS
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Benefit Options
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • AZ Health Concepts
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Bashas Benefit Trust
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benesight
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • City of Mesa Health Plan
    • CNA
    • Community Care Network
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
    • Compusys
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • El Paso First Health Plan
    • First Health
    • First Life and Health Insurance
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • HealthCare Consortium of Arizona
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • LifeWise
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Principal Life
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UniCare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University Physicians
    • Unum
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Wausau Benefits
    • Zenith Administrators Inc

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    1.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (55)
    May 09, 2021
    Dr Pinnamaneni is a kind and astute Healthcare provider. Experienced and logical. You cannot find better...
    John H Loebel — May 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Krishna Pinnamaneni, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124022819
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JEWISH HOSPITAL / COLLEGE OF NURSING AND ALLIED HEALTH
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Krishna Pinnamaneni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinnamaneni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pinnamaneni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pinnamaneni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pinnamaneni works at Edward D Szmuc M.d. PC in Tempe, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Pinnamaneni’s profile.

    68 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinnamaneni. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinnamaneni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinnamaneni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinnamaneni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

