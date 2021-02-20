See All Ophthalmologists in Murphy, TX
Dr. Krishna Priya Kalyam, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Krishna Priya Kalyam, MD

Dr. Krishna Priya Kalyam, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Murphy, TX. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robt Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.

Dr. Kalyam works at Legacy Eyelids & Cosmetic Surgery in Murphy, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kalyam's Office Locations

    Legacy Eyelids & Cosmetic Surgery
    601 W FM 544 Ste 102, Murphy, TX 75094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 666-4663
    Legacy Eyelids & Cosmetic Surgery
    6835 Communications Pkwy Ste 520, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Stye
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Stye

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 20, 2021
    I was a new patient and had a very pleasant experience. Dr. Kalyam was super friendly, personable, and explained everything succinctly. I highly recommend her. Her staff, Ashley, was very knowledgeable and friendly as well. They both took the time to address my questions and needs.
    Ray C. — Feb 20, 2021
    About Dr. Krishna Priya Kalyam, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Spanish, Tamil and Telugu
    NPI Number
    • 1811259179
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Washington University Oculoplastics Fellowship (ASOPRS)
    Residency
    • Yale University School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Leigh Valley Hosp
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-Robt Wood Johnson Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Krishna Priya Kalyam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalyam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kalyam has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kalyam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kalyam has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalyam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Kalyam speaks Hindi, Spanish, Tamil and Telugu.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalyam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalyam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalyam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalyam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

