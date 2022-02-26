Overview of Dr. Krishna Rocha-Singh, MD

Dr. Krishna Rocha-Singh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rocha-Singh works at Prairie Cardiovascular Consultants, Ltd. in Springfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.