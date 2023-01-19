Dr. Krishna Satyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Satyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krishna Satyan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Krishna Satyan, MD
Dr. Krishna Satyan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Hunt Regional Medical Center and WHS East Campus.
Dr. Satyan's Office Locations
Coalgtmoni LLC6101 W Plano Pkwy Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 750-3646
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
- WHS East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Satyan did cervical fusion and lumbar fusion for me. I am doing so well and feeling great. Thank you Dr.Satyan. I appreciate you and your staff so much.
About Dr. Krishna Satyan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1811226350
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Satyan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Satyan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Satyan has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Myelopathy and Herniated Disc Surgery, and more.
98 patients have reviewed Dr. Satyan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
