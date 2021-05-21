Overview of Dr. Krishna Singh, MD

Dr. Krishna Singh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from KANPUR UNIVERSITY / G.S.V.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Singh works at Dr. Krishna Singh, MD in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.