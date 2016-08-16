Dr. Krishna Sunkureddi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sunkureddi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krishna Sunkureddi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Krishna Sunkureddi, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Hospital Cleveland
Dr. Sunkureddi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Krishna V R Sunkureddi MD1406 Stonehollow Dr, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 358-0502
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sunkureddi?
Don't know what these other people are talking about. I've been a long time patient of Sunkureddi. Yes his appointments are hard to come by but thats why they set appointments after your visit. This is a fantastic practice. The doctors are nice and staff is also nice. The drug testing I mean some parents do take their children's medication. Its to save his butt if something happens. I would highly recommend him and all of his docs to my family and friends. These negative comments are inaccurate
About Dr. Krishna Sunkureddi, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1861596314
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Cleveland
- St Luke's Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sunkureddi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sunkureddi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sunkureddi works at
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Sunkureddi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sunkureddi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sunkureddi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sunkureddi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.