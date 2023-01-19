Dr. Sury has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krishna Sury, MD
Overview of Dr. Krishna Sury, MD
Dr. Krishna Sury, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Waterbury, CT.
Dr. Sury's Office Locations
Connecticut Kidney & Hypertension Specialist LLC140 Grandview Ave Ste 101, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 597-9733
Waterbury Dialysis Center150 Mattatuck Heights Rd, Waterbury, CT 06705 Directions (203) 419-0488
Greater Waterbury Dialysis209 Highland Ave, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 574-7933
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- Waterbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sury is one of the most empathetic, knowledgeable, kindest specialists I have ever had. Her attention to every little concern I have had is outstanding and comforting. She explained, in detail, what each of my meds do, what part of the body it is for and why I am on it or taken off of it. A shining example of what a Doctor should be when a patient is feeling unwell and nervous. I have the utmost respect for Dr Sury and her fantastic knowledge. All the PAs and staff are remarkably Helpful and friendly. I honestly love them all. I highly recommend Dr Sury for any of your Kidney issues, you will be amazed.
About Dr. Krishna Sury, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1780020073
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sury accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sury. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sury.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.