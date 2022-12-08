Dr. Krishna Tripuraneni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tripuraneni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krishna Tripuraneni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Krishna Tripuraneni, MD
Dr. Krishna Tripuraneni, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Tripuraneni's Office Locations
New Mexico Orthopaedics Assocs2100 Louisiana Blvd NE Ste 410, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 724-4300Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tripuraneni did bilateral hip replacements for me. He was wonderful. Both legs are the same length. Very important. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Krishna Tripuraneni, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1558400572
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- University New Mexico Hlth Scis Ctr
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- George Wash U
- Orthopedic Surgery
