Dr. Krishna Vasant, MD

Pediatrics
3.4 (15)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Krishna Vasant, MD

Dr. Krishna Vasant, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University.

Dr. Vasant works at VASANT KRISHNA MD in Temecula, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vasant's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vasant Krishna MD
    40285 Winchester Rd Ste 102, Temecula, CA 92591 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 296-2055

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Newborn Jaundice
Newborn Jaundice

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 19, 2016
    Dr. Vasant Is my children's doctor for the pat 18 years. my kids do not want a different primary Doctor even though they are now adults. Her and her staff are always very pleasant. I always get an appointment when I need one and do not have to wait for hours to be seen. Her office staff are extremely helpful and they promptly submit for my referrals.
    Patricia B. in California — May 19, 2016
    About Dr. Krishna Vasant, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1841338480
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Krishna Vasant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vasant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vasant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vasant works at VASANT KRISHNA MD in Temecula, CA. View the full address on Dr. Vasant’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasant.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

