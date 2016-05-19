Dr. Krishna Vasant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krishna Vasant, MD
Overview of Dr. Krishna Vasant, MD
Dr. Krishna Vasant, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University.
Dr. Vasant works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Vasant's Office Locations
-
1
Vasant Krishna MD40285 Winchester Rd Ste 102, Temecula, CA 92591 Directions (951) 296-2055
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vasant?
Dr. Vasant Is my children's doctor for the pat 18 years. my kids do not want a different primary Doctor even though they are now adults. Her and her staff are always very pleasant. I always get an appointment when I need one and do not have to wait for hours to be seen. Her office staff are extremely helpful and they promptly submit for my referrals.
About Dr. Krishna Vasant, MD
- Pediatrics
- 50 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1841338480
Education & Certifications
- Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vasant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vasant accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vasant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vasant works at
Dr. Vasant speaks Hindi.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.