Dr. Krishna Venkatesh, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (21)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Krishna Venkatesh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CCTC / SAINT FRANCIS HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Venkatesh works at Tri-City Colo-Rectal Surgery in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Sphincterotomy and Excision of Rectal Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tri-city Colo-rectal
    2223 E Baseline Rd Ste A, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 835-5302

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Desert Medical Center
  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colectomy
Sphincterotomy
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
    Nov 21, 2021
    Dr. Vengatesh has a great doctor-patient and bedside manner. He operated on me the end of October and took all the time necessary to assure the best outcome for me. He followed up everyday while in the hospital while bring a positive vibe and always a smile that helped my spitit. Everything was explained in detail and all my questions answered.
    Rebecca — Nov 21, 2021
    About Dr. Krishna Venkatesh, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689878472
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CCTC / SAINT FRANCIS HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Krishna Venkatesh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Venkatesh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Venkatesh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Venkatesh works at Tri-City Colo-Rectal Surgery in Gilbert, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Venkatesh’s profile.

    Dr. Venkatesh has seen patients for Colectomy, Sphincterotomy and Excision of Rectal Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Venkatesh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Venkatesh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venkatesh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venkatesh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Venkatesh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

