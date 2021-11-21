Dr. Krishna Venkatesh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Venkatesh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krishna Venkatesh, MD
Overview
Dr. Krishna Venkatesh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CCTC / SAINT FRANCIS HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Venkatesh works at
Locations
-
1
Tri-city Colo-rectal2223 E Baseline Rd Ste A, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 835-5302
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona PHCS
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Banner Health
- Banner Physician Hospital Organization (BPHO)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CopperPoint Mutual
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Self Pay
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- University Physicians
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Venkatesh?
Dr. Vengatesh has a great doctor-patient and bedside manner. He operated on me the end of October and took all the time necessary to assure the best outcome for me. He followed up everyday while in the hospital while bring a positive vibe and always a smile that helped my spitit. Everything was explained in detail and all my questions answered.
About Dr. Krishna Venkatesh, MD
- General Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1689878472
Education & Certifications
- CCTC / SAINT FRANCIS HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Venkatesh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Venkatesh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Venkatesh works at
Dr. Venkatesh has seen patients for Colectomy, Sphincterotomy and Excision of Rectal Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Venkatesh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Venkatesh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venkatesh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venkatesh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Venkatesh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.