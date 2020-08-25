Dr. Krishna Verma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krishna Verma, MD
Overview of Dr. Krishna Verma, MD
Dr. Krishna Verma, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wilson, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from Rajshahi Medical College and is affiliated with Maria Parham Medical Center and Wilson Medical Center.
Dr. Verma's Office Locations
Divine Interventions Counseling Center LLC1810 Westwood Ave W, Wilson, NC 27893 Directions (252) 291-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Maria Parham Medical Center
- Wilson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr Verma he is the nicest doctor and takes up time with you..Been seeing him for about 10 years now. I feel so much better after I talk to him. He is always there if you need him.
About Dr. Krishna Verma, MD
- Psychiatry
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1164517447
Education & Certifications
- Rajshahi Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Verma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Verma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Verma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Verma has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder , Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Verma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Verma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verma.
