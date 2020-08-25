Overview of Dr. Krishna Verma, MD

Dr. Krishna Verma, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wilson, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from Rajshahi Medical College and is affiliated with Maria Parham Medical Center and Wilson Medical Center.



Dr. Verma works at Psychological Medicine Clinic in Wilson, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Adjustment Disorder , Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.