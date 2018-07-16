Overview of Dr. Krishnababu Chunduri, MD

Dr. Krishnababu Chunduri, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Guntur Medical College and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Stephenville and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Chunduri works at Tarrant Neurology Consultants PA in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Restless Leg Syndrome, Polyneuropathy and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.