Dr. Krishnababu Chunduri, MD
Overview of Dr. Krishnababu Chunduri, MD
Dr. Krishnababu Chunduri, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Guntur Medical College and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Stephenville and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Chunduri works at
Dr. Chunduri's Office Locations
Tarrant Neurology Consultants PA713 Grainger St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 336-3968
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Stephenville
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chunduri has been my neurologist for thirty years. I am sure his treatment for my MS is a main reason I am doing so well. He is cautious, caring and thorough.
About Dr. Krishnababu Chunduri, MD
- Neurology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- 1154316537
Education & Certifications
- Guntur Medical College
- Neurology
Dr. Chunduri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chunduri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chunduri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chunduri has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome, Polyneuropathy and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chunduri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chunduri speaks Telugu.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chunduri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chunduri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chunduri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chunduri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.