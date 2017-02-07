Dr. Krishnaiyer Subramani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Subramani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krishnaiyer Subramani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Krishnaiyer Subramani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Islip, NY.
Krishnaiyer Subramani MD500 Montauk Hwy Ste B, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 422-4343
Nassau University Medical Center2201 Hempstead Tpke, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 572-6262Monday9:00am - 12:00pm
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Subramani is an exceptional physician. I have always avoided going to the doctor, but I can happily say over the last 6 years that fear is no longer. He is extremely patient and kind and his office staff bends over backwards to accommodate. Recently I had some issues with my insurance company and Joanna in billing went out of her way to file an appeal on my behalf saving me hundreds of dollars because my insurance processed my claims incorrectly. All around a fantastic practice, a true gem!
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi
- 1295794105
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Subramani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Subramani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Subramani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Subramani has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Subramani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Subramani speaks Hindi.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Subramani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Subramani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Subramani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Subramani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.