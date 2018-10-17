Dr. Krishnamoorthy Vivekananthan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vivekananthan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krishnamoorthy Vivekananthan, MD
Dr. Krishnamoorthy Vivekananthan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Ochsner Clinic Foundation|University Of Texas Medical Branch Gal
Northwest Houston Cardiology13325 Hargrave Rd Ste 100, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 453-4921
Northwest Houston Cardiology21216 Northwest Fwy Ste 430, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 805-4001Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Oct 16,2018 My doctor was the only one to take careof my condition my heart
- Cardiology
- English
- 1972500932
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation|University Of Texas Medical Branch Gal
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Vivekananthan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vivekananthan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vivekananthan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vivekananthan has seen patients for Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vivekananthan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Vivekananthan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vivekananthan.
