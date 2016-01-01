Dr. Krishnamurthi Sundaram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sundaram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krishnamurthi Sundaram, MD
Dr. Krishnamurthi Sundaram, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with Cancer Institute|Downstate SUNY Med Ctr
515 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Krishnamurthi Sundaram, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1306821921
Education & Certifications
- Cancer Institute|Downstate SUNY Med Ctr
- Meth Hospital|Suny Downstate Med Center
- Church Hosp Corp|Church Hospital Corp
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Sundaram has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sundaram accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sundaram has seen patients for Pharyngitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sundaram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sundaram. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sundaram.
