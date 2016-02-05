Dr. Krishnan Kumar, MB is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krishnan Kumar, MB is a Pediatrics Specialist in Stafford, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College R. Gandhi HS University - M.D.
Dr. Kumar's Office Locations
Stafford Office237 Garrisonville Rd Ste 102, Stafford, VA 22554 Directions (540) 659-1100
Krishnan S Kumar MD1900 Opitz Blvd Ste A, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 494-0912
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kumar?
Love the Doctor which is why I use this practice. I will be sadly leaving though because the office staff is unbearable. I have used this practice for years-- he was my family's pediatrician. I have been putting up with the staff because himself and Dr Patel are so worth it, but it's at the point where it's no longer worth it. They cause too much trouble and I hate that I have to drive 45 minutes to speak with the office manager because the staff won't direct me to her or follow up.
- Pediatrics
- 50 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi, Spanish and Tamil
- 1801851720
Education & Certifications
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center, New York Medical College
- Lincoln Med Ctr
- Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College R. Gandhi HS University - M.D
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Spanish and Tamil.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
