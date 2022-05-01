Dr. Krishnan Parayath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parayath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krishnan Parayath, MD
Overview of Dr. Krishnan Parayath, MD
Dr. Krishnan Parayath, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Kenneth City, FL. They graduated from University of Kerala and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Parayath works at
Dr. Parayath's Office Locations
Consultants In Infectious Diseases5670 54th Ave N Ste 1A, Kenneth City, FL 33709 Directions (727) 382-5612
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Parayath was very helpful and concerned. He went out of his way to communicate with me and the referring doctor. I would definitely recommend Dr. Parayath.
About Dr. Krishnan Parayath, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1972568624
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Medical Center
- Boston University Medical Center
- Veteran's Affairs Medical Center
- University of Kerala
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parayath has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parayath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parayath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Parayath. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parayath.
