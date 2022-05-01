Overview of Dr. Krishnan Parayath, MD

Dr. Krishnan Parayath, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Kenneth City, FL. They graduated from University of Kerala and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Parayath works at Consultants In Infectious Diseases in Kenneth City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.