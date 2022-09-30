Dr. Krishnanath Gaitonde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaitonde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krishnanath Gaitonde, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Krishnanath Gaitonde, MD
Dr. Krishnanath Gaitonde, MD is an Urology Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Gaitonde works at
Dr. Gaitonde's Office Locations
1
Dayton Physicians Network Urology Division - Centerville2350 Miami Valley Dr Ste 500, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions (937) 293-1622
2
Miami Valley Hospital South2400 Miami Valley Dr, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 438-4711
3
North Dayton Rheumatology9000 N Main St Ste 200, Englewood, OH 45415 Directions (937) 293-1622
- 4 6680 Poe Ave Ste 200, Dayton, OH 45414 Directions (937) 293-1622
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I was admitted to the hospital with a 5mm kidney stone lodged in my ureter. The next morning, I had a cystoscopy and ureteroscopy with the doctor on call: Dr. Gaitonde. It ended up being a more complex procedure than anticipated, and I'm so grateful for Dr. Gaitonde's expertise! He also removed 3 other stones for me while he was in there. He is now my urologist, and I have all trust in his capabilities. Thank you Dr. Gaitonde!!
About Dr. Krishnanath Gaitonde, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1417060757
Education & Certifications
- GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaitonde has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaitonde accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaitonde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaitonde. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaitonde.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaitonde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaitonde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.