Dr. Krishnasamy Soundararajan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Krishnasamy Soundararajan, MD
Dr. Krishnasamy Soundararajan, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai West and Queens Hospital Center.
Dr. Soundararajan's Office Locations
Mount Sinai Health System4572 Parsons Blvd, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions
Mount Sinai Health System8611 Lefferts Blvd Ste 3B, Richmond Hill, NY 11418 Directions
Mount Sinai Hospital Cardiothoracic Surgery1190 5th Ave # 1023, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Krishnasamy Soundararajan, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tamil
- Male
- 1306947783
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med School
- Monfiore Mc/Albert Einstein College Med
- Monfiore Mc/Albert Einstein College Med
- Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai West
- Queens Hospital Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soundararajan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soundararajan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soundararajan has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soundararajan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Soundararajan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soundararajan.
