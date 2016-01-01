Overview of Dr. Krishnasamy Soundararajan, MD

Dr. Krishnasamy Soundararajan, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai West and Queens Hospital Center.



Dr. Soundararajan works at Mount Sinai Health System in Flushing, NY with other offices in Richmond Hill, NY and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.