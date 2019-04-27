See All Interventional Cardiologists in Lake Forest, IL
Dr. Krishnaswami Sriram, MD

Interventional Cardiology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Krishnaswami Sriram, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center.

Dr. Sriram works at Lake Forest Cardiology LLC in Lake Forest, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lake Forest Cardiology
    611 Hunter Ln, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 306-3854

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Condell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Krishnaswami Sriram, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tamil
    NPI Number
    • 1568637833
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Illinois Masonic Med Center
    Residency
    • Our Lady Of Mercy Med Center
    Internship
    • Our Lady Of Mercy Med College
    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Krishnaswami Sriram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sriram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sriram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sriram works at Lake Forest Cardiology LLC in Lake Forest, IL. View the full address on Dr. Sriram’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sriram. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sriram.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sriram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sriram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

