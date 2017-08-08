Dr. Yamamoto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krissy Yamamoto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Krissy Yamamoto, MD
Dr. Krissy Yamamoto, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School.
Dr. Yamamoto works at
Dr. Yamamoto's Office Locations
-
1
Uw Medicinevalley Medical Center400 S 43rd St, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (425) 228-3440Monday7:00am - 7:30pmTuesday7:00am - 7:30pmWednesday7:00am - 7:30pmThursday7:00am - 7:30pmFriday7:00am - 7:30pmSaturday7:00am - 7:30pmSunday7:00am - 7:30pm
-
2
Stone Oak Womens Center1139 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 205, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 614-2229
-
3
Valley Women's Health of Renton Pllc17722 Talbot Rd S, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (800) 967-2289
-
4
Valley Women's Healthcare Clinic16850 SE 272nd St Ste 210, Covington, WA 98042 Directions (425) 690-3480
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yamamoto?
Dr. Yamamoto was very professional during my pregnancy. I was totally happy with her caring before and even after I gave birth. She's like a friend to the patient and very understanding. She always makes sure you've got all your questions answered before you leave. I highly recommend her to every woman who is on the way to be a Mom.
About Dr. Krissy Yamamoto, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1194916395
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yamamoto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yamamoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yamamoto works at
Dr. Yamamoto has seen patients for C-Section, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yamamoto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Yamamoto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yamamoto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yamamoto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yamamoto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.