Dr. Krista Dobbie, MD
Overview of Dr. Krista Dobbie, MD
Dr. Krista Dobbie, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll OH and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Dobbie works at
Dr. Dobbie's Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0114Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Krista Dobbie is hands down the BEST physician I have ever dealt with in ANY speciality. No exagerration, she is not only experienced, intelligent, and professional, but SO MUCH MORE. Her "bedside manner" is wonderful. Dr. Dobbie goes above and beyond her duties as a physician to help in any way she can. She explains all options to the fullest capacity, and is the most empathetic person and physician I have ever met. Dr. Dobbie is not only kind, but funny, professional, and compassionate.
About Dr. Krista Dobbie, MD
- Hospice & Palliative Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1609844851
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Estn Va Med Sch
- Eastern Virginia Med School
- Med Coll OH
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
