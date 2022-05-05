Dr. Krista Nall, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krista Nall, DMD
Dr. Krista Nall, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Fairfield, OH.
Locations
Afinia Dental - Orchard Hill-Fairfield3174 Mack Rd Ste 5, Fairfield, OH 45014 Directions (513) 440-7677
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She is extremely thorough and takes the time to talk you through everything which is much appreciated
About Dr. Krista Nall, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1003180092
Dr. Nall has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nall accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nall using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.