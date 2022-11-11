Dr. Krista Olson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krista Olson, MD
Overview of Dr. Krista Olson, MD
Dr. Krista Olson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Olson works at
Dr. Olson's Office Locations
-
1
Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery1977 Butler Blvd Ste E5200, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-5900Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Olson?
Dr. Olson is absolutely wonderful! I sought her advice for my difficulty breathing, as I suspected a deviated septum. I was able to quickly get in for an office visit and she immediately recognized my problems. She offered surgical solutions for my functional and cosmetic concerns. I'm a few months post-op and I'm breathing SO much better. Additionally, my cosmetic outcome is phenomenal. Dr. Olson is a superb surgeon with excellent bedside manner. She takes the time to get to know her patients and ensures comfortability throughout the entire process. Furthermore, her nurse-Lauren- is amazing. I was frantic during the scheduling/insurance verification process and Lauren was always quick to respond to my questions and put my mind at ease. I feel so lucky to have found Dr. Olson and to have chosen her as my surgeon. My surgical outcomes is, in my opinion, absolutely perfect. I cannot recommend her enough!
About Dr. Krista Olson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841383486
Education & Certifications
- University CA Irvine
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olson works at
Dr. Olson speaks Spanish.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Olson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.