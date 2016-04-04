Dr. Pinard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krista Pinard, MD
Dr. Krista Pinard, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Focus Mental Health Solutions3016 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 790-2701
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Aetna
- Cigna
Dr. Pinard was the only person who ever prescribed the right medicine to help me with my anxiety. After I described the symptoms and the medications I had tried in the past, she had an immediate suggestion and that ended up being the mildest medication that could finally help calm my anxiety without side effects. I am very grateful to her expertise. She is thoughtful and she genuinely cares but also keeps a professional distance. I trust Dr. Pinard and she knows what she is doing.
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1013355445
- Psychiatry
