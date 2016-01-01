Dr. Schonrock has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krista Schonrock, MD
Overview of Dr. Krista Schonrock, MD
Dr. Krista Schonrock, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.
Dr. Schonrock's Office Locations
- 1 5770 S 250 E Ste 335, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 314-4300
- 2 5381 S GREEN ST, Salt Lake City, UT 84123 Directions (801) 442-8290
Hospital Affiliations
- Intermountain Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Krista Schonrock, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1578575403
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Internal Medicine
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Schonrock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schonrock.
