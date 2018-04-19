Dr. Krista Shackelford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shackelford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krista Shackelford, MD
Overview
Dr. Krista Shackelford, MD is a Dermatologist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Shackelford works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Clinic835 N HILLSIDE ST, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 685-4395
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shackelford?
I had a rash for months, and I went to my Dr, and the hospital at least 20 times. At the time I was seeking disability because of my back and neck surgery, which left me unable to work. Dr. Krista Shackelford donates her time to patients free for project access, when she walked in, she asked me some questions, took a biopsy of a couple of my sores, and she said she thought she knew what it was, but she didn't want to say until the results came back. Two weeks later, I came back and she let me I
About Dr. Krista Shackelford, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1922038801
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shackelford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shackelford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shackelford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shackelford works at
Dr. Shackelford has seen patients for Dermatitis, Keloid Scar and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shackelford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Shackelford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shackelford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shackelford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shackelford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.