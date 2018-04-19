Overview

Dr. Krista Shackelford, MD is a Dermatologist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Shackelford works at Dermatology Clinic in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Keloid Scar and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.