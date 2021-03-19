Overview of Dr. Krista Wagoner, MD

Dr. Krista Wagoner, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC.



Dr. Wagoner works at MUSC Women's Health at East Cooper Medical Pavilion in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.