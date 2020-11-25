Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kristal Taylor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kristal Taylor, MD
Dr. Kristal Taylor, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Taylor works at
Dr. Taylor's Office Locations
Ruch Clinic6215 Humphreys Blvd Ste 500, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 682-0630
Dba Ruch Clinic7705 Poplar Ave Bldg B, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 737-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Taylor has been my favorite OB/GYN to date. She is very approachable and knowledgeable. The staff is amazing too, everyone in Ruch clinic from the doctors to support staff are friendly.
About Dr. Kristal Taylor, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1477831261
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor works at
Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Yeast Infections, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
