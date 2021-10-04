Dr. Kristal Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristal Wilson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kristal Wilson, MD
Dr. Kristal Wilson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange and Baptist Health Louisville.
Dr. Wilson's Office Locations
1
Pain Control Network6400 Dutchmans Pkwy Ste 60, Louisville, KY 40205 Directions (812) 477-7246
2
Jsd Pharmacy1101 Professional Blvd Ste 100, Evansville, IN 47714 Directions (812) 477-7246
3
Surgical Center of New Albany2201 Green Valley Rd, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 949-1223
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health La Grange
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Wilson has been very positive. Dr. Wilson always listened carefully and responded with caring attention and helpful management for my long-term pain. I appreciate her concern, care and treatment.
About Dr. Kristal Wilson, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.