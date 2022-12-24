Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kristal Young, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristal Young, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pasadena, CA.
Locations
1
Pasadena55 E California Blvd Fl 3, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 793-1227
2
Huntington Memorial Hospital100 W California Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 793-1227
3
Southern California Heart Specialists301 W Huntington Dr Ste 500, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 294-4888
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Young is absolutely everything you’d want in a healthcare provider. Whip smart, present, extremely knowledgeable, kind, with a Zen quality. I feel safe and secure, knowing that she stays updated on the latest medical advances.
About Dr. Kristal Young, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1053631960
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young has seen patients for Pericardial Disease, Heart Disease and Pericarditis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
