Dr. Kristan Guenterberg, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Kristan Guenterberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristan Guenterberg, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med|LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Dr. Guenterberg works at
Locations
Kitsap General Surgery9927 Mickelberry Rd NW Ste 131, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guenterberg?
Awsome
About Dr. Kristan Guenterberg, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1659593754
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University (Cancer Research Fellowship)
- The Ohio State University
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med|LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guenterberg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guenterberg accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Guenterberg using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Guenterberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guenterberg works at
Dr. Guenterberg has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guenterberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Guenterberg speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Guenterberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guenterberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guenterberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guenterberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.