Dr. Kristan Guenterberg, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med|LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Guenterberg works at Kitsap General Surgery in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.