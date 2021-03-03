See All Psychiatrists in Flowood, MS
Dr. Kristen Bevill, MD

Psychiatry
3.9 (29)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kristen Bevill, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital-Yazoo, Covington County Hospital Cah, Lawrence County Hospital and Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Bevill works at Precise Clinical Neuroscience Specialist in Flowood, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Precise Clinical Neuroscience Specialist
    3531 Lakeland Dr Ste 1058, Flowood, MS 39232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 420-5810

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital-Yazoo
  • Covington County Hospital Cah
  • Lawrence County Hospital
  • Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Adjustment Disorder
Treatment frequency



Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Self Pay

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 03, 2021
    I’ve relocated to this area and needed a new psychiatrist. Dr. Bevill treated me with respect and listened to all of my concerns. She provided education on all my current medications and also reviewed other options. I would recommend her!!!
    — Mar 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kristen Bevill, MD
    About Dr. Kristen Bevill, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841315546
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Mississippi
    Internship
    • University Of Mississippi Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Mississippi School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Mississippi State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristen Bevill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bevill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bevill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bevill works at Precise Clinical Neuroscience Specialist in Flowood, MS. View the full address on Dr. Bevill’s profile.

    Dr. Bevill has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bevill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Bevill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bevill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bevill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bevill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

