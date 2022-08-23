See All Vascular Surgeons in Santa Fe, NM
Dr. Kristen Biggs, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.2 (16)
Map Pin Small Santa Fe, NM
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Kristen Biggs, MD

Dr. Kristen Biggs, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They completed their fellowship with UCLA

Dr. Biggs works at Kristen L. Biggs, MD, Skin Care & Vein Centre, PC in Santa Fe, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Biggs' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kristen L. Biggs, MD, Skin Care & Vein Centre, PC
    450 Saint Michaels Dr, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 695-7070
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 23, 2022
    Absolutely highly recommend! I have had multiple appointments with Dr. Biggs since the fall of 2012. Several visits and not one complaint, only praise. Dr. Biggs is a totally cool fantastic surgeon. My primary highly recommended her. Dr. Bigg's assistant, the front desk- the staff- were all caring, informative and friendly. Never once did I feel anything but helped, motivated and supported by this genius, skilled, friendly and gifted surgeon. Never once was the staff anything but top notch. Dr. Biggs made the procedure go by a lot easier plus I learned a lot just rapping with her. No relation just the truth.
    Michael Ossorgin — Aug 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kristen Biggs, MD
    About Dr. Kristen Biggs, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861665051
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • Southwestern University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristen Biggs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Biggs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Biggs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Biggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Biggs works at Kristen L. Biggs, MD, Skin Care & Vein Centre, PC in Santa Fe, NM. View the full address on Dr. Biggs’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Biggs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biggs.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.