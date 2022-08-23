Dr. Kristen Biggs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Biggs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristen Biggs, MD
Overview of Dr. Kristen Biggs, MD
Dr. Kristen Biggs, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They completed their fellowship with UCLA
Dr. Biggs works at
Dr. Biggs' Office Locations
Kristen L. Biggs, MD, Skin Care & Vein Centre, PC450 Saint Michaels Dr, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 695-7070Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely highly recommend! I have had multiple appointments with Dr. Biggs since the fall of 2012. Several visits and not one complaint, only praise. Dr. Biggs is a totally cool fantastic surgeon. My primary highly recommended her. Dr. Bigg's assistant, the front desk- the staff- were all caring, informative and friendly. Never once did I feel anything but helped, motivated and supported by this genius, skilled, friendly and gifted surgeon. Never once was the staff anything but top notch. Dr. Biggs made the procedure go by a lot easier plus I learned a lot just rapping with her. No relation just the truth.
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1861665051
Education & Certifications
- UCLA
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Southwestern University
Dr. Biggs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Biggs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Biggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Biggs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biggs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Biggs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Biggs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.