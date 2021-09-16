Overview

Dr. Kristen Carr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Univeristy Of Maryland|University of Maryland School Medicine|University of Maryland School of Medicine - Baltimore MD and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center, Conway Medical Center and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Carr works at Carolina Health Specialists in Myrtle Beach, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.