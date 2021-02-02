Dr. Kristen Dawson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dawson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristen Dawson, MD
Dr. Kristen Dawson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Medina, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Medina Hospital.
Childrens Hospital Physician Associate970 E Washington St, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (330) 722-3083
Brunswick Family Health Center3574 Center Rd, Brunswick, OH 44212 Directions (330) 721-5700
Medina Medical Office Building1000 E Washington St, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (216) 444-6664
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Medina Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Met Dr Dawson after ER. Visit led to hospital admission.
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
