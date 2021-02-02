Overview of Dr. Kristen Dawson, MD

Dr. Kristen Dawson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Medina, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Medina Hospital.



Dr. Dawson works at Childrens Hospital Physician Associate in Medina, OH with other offices in Brunswick, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.