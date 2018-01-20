Dr. Kristen Duncan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duncan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristen Duncan, MD
Overview of Dr. Kristen Duncan, MD
Dr. Kristen Duncan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Memphis, TN.
Dr. Duncan works at
Dr. Duncan's Office Locations
-
1
Duncan Eye PLLC6363 Poplar Ave Ste 101, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 692-5780
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Duncan?
Dr Duncan is an excellent Ophthalmologist who takes great care of her patients, listens very well to your concerns and offers outstanding support.
About Dr. Kristen Duncan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1235140120
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duncan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duncan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duncan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duncan works at
Dr. Duncan has seen patients for Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duncan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Duncan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duncan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duncan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duncan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.