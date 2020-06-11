Dr. Kristen Ekman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ekman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristen Ekman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kristen Ekman, MD
Dr. Kristen Ekman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lakewood, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Fairview Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like C-Section, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ekman's Office Locations
- 1 1450 Belle Ave Ste 300, Lakewood, OH 44107 Directions (216) 227-2508
-
2
Fairview Asc Andrology Laboratory850 Columbia Rd Lowr 1, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (216) 237-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Fairview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
10 years ago I found out I was pregnant at 5 months. By complete fate Ekman was the only DR who would take me. 10 years later I'm so grateful it worked out that way. She remembers things we've talked about over the years, medically and personally. Some reviews here say she has to many patients and is too busy. First, Ekman is a high energy lady. Very much a walking talker. If you know that, you wont take it personally when she walks away still talking. And if you still have concerns or questions, she will turn her self right back around. Secondly, all Cleveland Clinic doctors are currently over worked. It's a known problem. Shortage of doctors. Lastly, every friend I know I refer to Ekman, because she is knowledgeable, friendly, light hearted and knows high risks. Now, 10 years later and I'm planning my induction around her on call schedule because I wouldn't want anyone else.
About Dr. Kristen Ekman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1992754659
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ekman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ekman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ekman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ekman has seen patients for C-Section, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ekman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Ekman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ekman.
