Dr. Kristen Erickstad, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Longview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Erickstad works at Diagnostic Clinic Of Longview in Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.