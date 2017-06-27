Dr. Kristen Farwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristen Farwell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristen Farwell, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Farwell works at
Locations
Burlington41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-8740Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor explains everything follows up is kind thoughtful thorough and highly skilled Would highly recommend her to any patient.
About Dr. Kristen Farwell, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1629222336
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farwell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farwell has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Farwell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farwell.
