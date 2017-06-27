Overview

Dr. Kristen Farwell, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Farwell works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.