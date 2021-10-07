Dr. Kristen Feldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristen Feldman, MD
Overview of Dr. Kristen Feldman, MD
Dr. Kristen Feldman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Feldman works at
Dr. Feldman's Office Locations
-
1
John J. Marks Md-gynecology Pllc700 Exposition Pl Ste 161, Raleigh, NC 27615 Directions (919) 846-6962
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feldman?
Felt very comfortable and she listened to me and gave rational advice
About Dr. Kristen Feldman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538136247
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feldman works at
Dr. Feldman speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.