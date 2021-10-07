Overview of Dr. Kristen Feldman, MD

Dr. Kristen Feldman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Feldman works at John J. Marks Md-gynecology Pllc in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.