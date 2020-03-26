Dr. Kristen Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristen Fernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kristen Fernandez, MD
Dr. Kristen Fernandez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital.
Dr. Fernandez works at
Dr. Fernandez's Office Locations
-
1
Florence Davidovski M. D. P.A.3449 Wilkens Ave Ste 101, Baltimore, MD 21229 Directions (667) 234-3434
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fernandez?
Excellent doctor, she took extra time to answer all my questions and concerns. Surgery went well and as expected. I appreciated her calling me personally with my biopsy results which were good. Office staff was great in assisting me get my paperwork completed for disability.
About Dr. Kristen Fernandez, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1760451603
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandez works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.