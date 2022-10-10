See All Hand Surgeons in Grapevine, TX
Dr. Kristen Fleager, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Kristen Fleager, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.9 (24)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kristen Fleager, MD

Dr. Kristen Fleager, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern, Dallas and is affiliated with Methodist Southlake Medical Center and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance.

Dr. Fleager works at North Texas Orthopedics in Grapevine, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX and Keller, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Fleager's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Grapevine Office
    2535 Ira E Woods Ave, Grapevine, TX 76051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 481-2121
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    North Texas Orthopedics and Sports Medicine
    4501 Heritage Trace Pkwy Ste 101, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 481-2121
  3. 3
    Keller Office
    651 S Main St Ste 100, Keller, TX 76248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 481-2121

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Southlake Medical Center
  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
De Quervain's Disease
McMurray's Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
De Quervain's Disease
McMurray's Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Finger Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Finger Disorders Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Finger Joint Sprain Chevron Icon
Forearm Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Strain of Muscle and-or Tendon of Forearm Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at Wrist Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fleager?

    Oct 10, 2022
    I visited the office for an oddity on my hand pr. Dr Fleager a Dupuytren's contracture. She explained clearly what it was and what will happen to my hand in the coming years. She recommended a follow up in several years as for now it was too early to do anything. I know exactly what to look for now and when to contact her again.
    Annie Costello — Oct 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kristen Fleager, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kristen Fleager, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fleager to family and friends

    Dr. Fleager's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fleager

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kristen Fleager, MD.

    About Dr. Kristen Fleager, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275720211
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Hand and Upper Extremity Fellowship
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Stanford University Hospital and Clinic
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern, Dallas
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristen Fleager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fleager has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fleager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleager. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleager.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fleager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kristen Fleager, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.