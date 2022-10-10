Dr. Kristen Fleager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristen Fleager, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kristen Fleager, MD
Dr. Kristen Fleager, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern, Dallas and is affiliated with Methodist Southlake Medical Center and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance.
Dr. Fleager works at
Dr. Fleager's Office Locations
Grapevine Office2535 Ira E Woods Ave, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 481-2121Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
North Texas Orthopedics and Sports Medicine4501 Heritage Trace Pkwy Ste 101, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 481-2121
Keller Office651 S Main St Ste 100, Keller, TX 76248 Directions (817) 481-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Southlake Medical Center
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I visited the office for an oddity on my hand pr. Dr Fleager a Dupuytren's contracture. She explained clearly what it was and what will happen to my hand in the coming years. She recommended a follow up in several years as for now it was too early to do anything. I know exactly what to look for now and when to contact her again.
About Dr. Kristen Fleager, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1275720211
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Hand and Upper Extremity Fellowship
- Stanford University Hospital and Clinic
- University of Texas Southwestern, Dallas
- Stanford University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fleager has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fleager accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fleager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleager. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleager.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fleager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.