Dr. Kristen Ganjoo, MD
Overview of Dr. Kristen Ganjoo, MD
Dr. Kristen Ganjoo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care, Stanford Health Care Valleycare and Twin Cities Community Hospital.
Dr. Ganjoo works at
Dr. Ganjoo's Office Locations
-
1
Blood and Marrow Transplant Program (bmt) - 900 Blake Wilbur Drive900 Blake Wilbur Dr Fl 2, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Directions (650) 498-6000
-
2
Stanford University875 Blake Wilbur Dr, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Directions (650) 498-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Stanford Cancer Center South Bay2589 Samaritan Dr, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 426-4900Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
- Twin Cities Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a consultation with Dr. Ganjoo about 2 years ago. She was very thorough. Although I have not seen Dr. Ganjoo since my initial consultation, but she has been involved in reviewing my case at tumor board and has spent quite a bit of time on the telephone afterwards explaining her evaluation and explaining my options. I have been EXTREMELY happy with all my care at Stanford.
About Dr. Kristen Ganjoo, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1669563391
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
