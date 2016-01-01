Dr. Kristen Gurtner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gurtner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristen Gurtner, MD
Overview of Dr. Kristen Gurtner, MD
Dr. Kristen Gurtner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bay St Louis, MS.
Dr. Gurtner works at
Dr. Gurtner's Office Locations
-
1
Hancock Medical Center149 Drinkwater Rd, Bay St Louis, MS 39520 Directions (228) 467-2878
-
2
Ochsner Health Center - Cardiology202 Drinkwater Rd, Bay St Louis, MS 39520 Directions (228) 467-2878
-
3
Ohc-slidell Campus Building 2105 Medical Center Dr, Slidell, LA 70461 Directions
-
4
Ochsner Health Center- Slidell Campus Building 11850 Gause Blvd E, Slidell, LA 70461 Directions (985) 639-3777
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Health Center - Hancock
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gurtner?
About Dr. Kristen Gurtner, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1962899633
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gurtner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gurtner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gurtner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gurtner works at
Dr. Gurtner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gurtner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gurtner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gurtner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.