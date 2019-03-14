Dr. Haring has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kristen Haring, MD
Overview of Dr. Kristen Haring, MD
Dr. Kristen Haring, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University / Main Campus.
Dr. Haring works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Haring's Office Locations
-
1
Perlman Clinic San Diego3900 5th Ave Ste 110, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (858) 554-1212
-
2
Perlman Clinic4142 Adams Ave Ste 102, San Diego, CA 92116 Directions (858) 617-0717
- 3 555 W C St, San Diego, CA 92101 Directions (858) 554-1212
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haring?
Dr Haring is the most kind and compassionate doctor. She always takes the time to listen and explains every thing no matter how big or small. I would follow her anywhere!
About Dr. Kristen Haring, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1487749461
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haring accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haring works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Haring. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haring.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haring, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haring appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.