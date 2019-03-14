See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Diego, CA
Dr. Kristen Haring, MD

Internal Medicine
3.3 (23)
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kristen Haring, MD

Dr. Kristen Haring, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University / Main Campus.

Dr. Haring works at Perlman Clinic, San Diego, CA in San Diego, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Haring's Office Locations

    Perlman Clinic San Diego
    Perlman Clinic San Diego
3900 5th Ave Ste 110, San Diego, CA 92103
(858) 554-1212
    Perlman Clinic
    Perlman Clinic
4142 Adams Ave Ste 102, San Diego, CA 92116
(858) 617-0717
    555 W C St, San Diego, CA 92101
(858) 554-1212

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Mar 14, 2019
    Dr Haring is the most kind and compassionate doctor. She always takes the time to listen and explains every thing no matter how big or small. I would follow her anywhere!
    About Dr. Kristen Haring, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487749461
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Wright State University / Main Campus
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Haring has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haring works at Perlman Clinic, San Diego, CA in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Haring’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Haring. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haring.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haring, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haring appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

