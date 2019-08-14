See All Podiatrists in Erie, PA
Dr. Kristen Heard, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Erie, PA
Call for new patient details
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kristen Heard, DPM

Dr. Kristen Heard, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Millcreek Community Hospital and Saint Vincent Hospital.

Dr. Heard works at MEDICAL ASSOCIATES OF ERIE in Erie, PA with other offices in Albion, PA and Corry, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Heard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Associates of Erie
    2010 W 38th St, Erie, PA 16508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 868-5481
  2. 2
    Millcreek Community Hospital
    5515 Peach St, Erie, PA 16509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 864-4031
  3. 3
    Medical Associates of Erie
    210 E State St, Albion, PA 16401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 756-3434
  4. 4
    Corry Memorial Hospital Association
    965 Shamrock Ln, Corry, PA 16407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 664-4641

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Millcreek Community Hospital
  • Saint Vincent Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Kristen Heard, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124468152
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heard has seen patients for Heel Spur and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Heard has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

