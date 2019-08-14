Overview of Dr. Kristen Heard, DPM

Dr. Kristen Heard, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Millcreek Community Hospital and Saint Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Heard works at MEDICAL ASSOCIATES OF ERIE in Erie, PA with other offices in Albion, PA and Corry, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.