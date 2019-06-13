Dr. Kristen Hurst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristen Hurst, MD
Overview of Dr. Kristen Hurst, MD
Dr. Kristen Hurst, MD is an Otorhinolaryngologic Nurse in Nacogdoches, TX. They specialize in Otorhinolaryngologic Nursing, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Nacogdoches Medical Center and Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hurst's Office Locations
Nacogdoches Medical Center2702 N University Dr, Nacogdoches, TX 75965 Directions (936) 585-4130
Hospital Affiliations
- Nacogdoches Medical Center
- Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love Dr. Hurst, Jena Rhodes, FNP-C and staff. Everyone in the office is so friendly and compassionate. Both of my kiddos had surgery and I would recommend this group over and over. Dr. Hurst went above and beyond to ensure my children were taken care of and I am forever grateful! Top notch care, with a loving a compassionate doctor and care team! Highly recommend!
About Dr. Kristen Hurst, MD
- Otorhinolaryngologic Nursing
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114190915
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hurst has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hurst accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hurst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hurst speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurst. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurst.
