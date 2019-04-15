Overview of Dr. Kristen Innes, MD

Dr. Kristen Innes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.



Dr. Innes works at Alisa Ward, MD in Frisco, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.