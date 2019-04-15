See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Frisco, TX
Dr. Kristen Innes, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (22)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kristen Innes, MD

Dr. Kristen Innes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.

Dr. Innes works at Alisa Ward, MD in Frisco, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Innes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alisa Ward, MD
    3880 Parkwood Blvd Ste 403, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 618-2802
  2. 2
    Christus Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills
    11212 State Highway 151, San Antonio, TX 78251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 703-8501
  3. 3
    North Central Baptist Hospital
    520 Madison Oak Dr, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 297-4000
  4. 4
    Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
    5601 Warren Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 618-2802

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rh Incompatibility Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer

Rh Incompatibility Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Bacteriuria Screening
Breast Cancer Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Dipstick Urinalysis
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Infertility Evaluation
Mammography
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Phenylketonuria Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaginosis Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Amniocentesis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Breast Pain
C-Section
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Colposcopy
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Gestational Diabetes
Hemorrhoids
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Hysterectomy - Open
Hysteroscopy
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Miscarriages
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Wound Repair
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 15, 2019
    Great. She listens and takes time to talk to you to discuss options, etc.
    — Apr 15, 2019
    About Dr. Kristen Innes, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457327884
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristen Innes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Innes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Innes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Innes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Innes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Innes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Innes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Innes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

