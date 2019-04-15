Dr. Kristen Innes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Innes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristen Innes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kristen Innes, MD
Dr. Kristen Innes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Dr. Innes works at
Dr. Innes' Office Locations
-
1
Alisa Ward, MD3880 Parkwood Blvd Ste 403, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 618-2802
-
2
Christus Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills11212 State Highway 151, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 703-8501
-
3
North Central Baptist Hospital520 Madison Oak Dr, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 297-4000
-
4
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco5601 Warren Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 618-2802
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great. She listens and takes time to talk to you to discuss options, etc.
About Dr. Kristen Innes, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1457327884
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Dr. Innes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Innes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Innes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Innes works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Innes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Innes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Innes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.