Dr. Kristen Krotec, DMD
Overview
Dr. Kristen Krotec, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Simpsonville, SC.
Dr. Krotec works at
Locations
Gilder Creek Dental Care
2800 Woodruff Rd, Simpsonville, SC 29681
(864) 495-4675
Monday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Saturday Closed
Sunday Closed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She made the best dentures ever. Very pleasant
About Dr. Kristen Krotec, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1730531567
